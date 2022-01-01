Fat Joe has known about Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show gig 'for months'

Fat Joe was one of the first to know about Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show gig.

Last month, National Football League (NFL) executives confirmed that the Umbrella hitmaker would headline the halftime music event at the game, which is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on 12 February.

Despite the secrecy in the lead-up to the announcement, Fat Joe - real name Joseph Cartagena - claimed that he has known about the exciting collaboration involving his fellow Roc Nation artist for a while.

"I knew this for months and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation... I just kept it to myself!" he exclaimed to Extra. "We've been waiting for her... We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary."

Additionally, Joe described Rihanna as the "Black Marilyn Monroe".

Elsewhere in the conversation, the rapper promoted his upcoming memoir, The Book of Jose: A Memoir, which is set to be released on 15 November.

"If it's funny, laugh, if it makes you cry, cry," the 52-year-old laughed.