SZA living her 'ideal situation' as an artist

SZA isn't "glued" to the idea of being an artist for her entire life.

During an interview for Complex, the star - real name Solána Imani Rowe - noted that she is determined to have a career in the music industry on her own terms.

"I live in my ideal situation. I don't have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s**t comes out, it comes out," she said. "And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I'm not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I'm seeing where it takes me."

Elsewhere in the conversation, SZA rejected the idea that the R&B genre is dead and insisted it is simply expanding.

In particular, the star was excited to collaborate with Kali Uchis and Doja Cat on different projects.

"I can only work with people who write their own music. Because I really like to converge brains with someone else," the 32-year-old continued. "Doja is so smart to me. I love the way she executes everything."

SZA released her debut album Ctrl in 2017 and has promised to unveil the follow-up "soon".