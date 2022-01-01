NEWS Kalush Orchestra welcome Liverpool as the host city for Eurovision 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





A statement from Kalush Orchestra winners of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, following the news of Liverpool being announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023.



Kalush Orchestra statement:



"We are very pleased that next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool. Though we haven’t had the privilege of visiting yet, the musical heritage of the city is known all over the world. Playing in the same place that The Beatles started out will be a moment we’ll never forget! Although we are sad that next year’s competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city."