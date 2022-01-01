NEWS Sam Smith and Kim Petras rack up second week at top with 'Unholy' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Smith and Kim Petras fly into a second week at Number 1 with Unholy.



After a close fight to the finish last week, Unholy finishes comfortably ahead on this week’s Official Singles Chart, clocking up 6.6 million streams to keep its place at the top, keeping David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) at Number 2 for a second week.



This week’s highest new entry comes from Ed Sheeran with new Pokémon single Celestial, debuting at Number 6 to become Ed’s landmark 40th Top 10 and 57th Top 40 hit. Celestial is by far the most-bought track of the week, leading on CD single, and will appear in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games to be released later this year.



Beyonce climbs four to enter the Top 10 with Cuff It (10), a new peak for the song and Bey’s 21st Top 10 hit in the UK. Moving closer to the top flight is Anne Marie with Psycho ft. Aitch (12) which has been climbing steadily since its release three weeks ago, while Burna Boy sees For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran earn a new peak too (19).



Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) enters the Top 20 to become her fourth Top 20 single (20). Rema climbs four to another new peak with Calm Down (21), and Cian Ducrot’s All For You (23) is up six to a new peak.



A second brand new entry comes in next from KSI, with Summer Is Over debuting at Number 24. The single becomes singer and rapper KSI’s 17th UK Top 40 hit. Arctic Monkeys follow at Number 26 with another brand new entry, Body Paint.



Three tracks firmly on the up round off this week’s chart. 17-year-old rising star D4VD jumps ten to Number 31 with Romantic Homicide; 21-year-old Kent native Venbee and Drum & Bass producer Goddard see their party anthem Messy In Heaven fly 15 places at Number 38, and finally American singer-songwriter Jax ascends five places to Number 39 with Victoria’s Secret.

