Harry Styles forced to postpone concert following crew illness

Harry Styles was forced to postpone his concert in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday night due to crew illness.



The As it Was hitmaker was due to perform his Love On Tour show at the United Center, but hours before the gig was set to take place, a representative for the venue announced that it has now been shifted to Monday.



"Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness," a spokesperson commented on Twitter.



"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," they continued. "All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."



Harry has not yet commented on the postponement.