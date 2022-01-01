Olly Murs to release new album Marry Me in December

Olly Murs is returning with his first album in four years, 'Marry Me'.

The pop star recently signed to EMI Records, and he's just shared the reggae-tinged lead single from his long-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'You Know I Know', 'Die Of A Broken Heart'.

He said of the song: “It has that steel drum at the intro, which just gets in your head straight away. It has a very Gotye, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ feel to it, with a touch of The Police – and just a coolness to it. That really excited me.”

The 38-year-old star is once again eyeing a return to the charts after teaming up with BTS songwriters David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.

He said: “I've never done this before. It felt weird writing with the same people constantly. But I loved the routine, and the consistency. We just kept writing good songs. They had a great vibe and an enthusiasm, and a hunger."

The 'X Factor' alum's last album made it to number two in the Official UK Albums Chart.

As the LP's title suggests, there are songs about his bodybuilder fiancée Amelia Tank, who he asked to be his wife in the summer, including the emotional ‘I Found Her’.

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker is also set to embark on a UK arena tour next year, kicking off on April 21 in Glasgow.

'Marry Me' is released on December 2.

Tickets for Olly’s 2023 UK arena tour are available via pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th for anyone who pre-orders the album, and on general sale Friday, October 14th at 9am.

'Marry Me' track-listing:

1. 'Die Of A Broken Heart'

2. 'I Found Her'

3. 'Go Ghost'

4. '25'

5. 'Dancing On Cars'

6. 'Do Me Like That'

7. 'Marry Me'

8. 'Best Night Of Your Life'

9. 'I Hate You When You’re Drunk'

10. 'Don’t Stop Dancing'

11. 'Let Me Just Say'