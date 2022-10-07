Hans Zimmer announces double album of reimagined soundtracks

Hans Zimmer's famous movie soundtracks have been reimagined for a new double album.



The legendary composer, 65, has unveiled the collection 'Hans Zimmer LIVE', due on March 3, 2023, which features "more than two hours of new reimagined arrangements of some of the most popular compositions."



The scores are from blockbusters such as 'Dune', 'The Lion King', 'The Dark Knight', 'X Men: Dark Phoenix', 'Dunkirk', 'Gladiator', 'Inception', 'Interstellar', 'The Last Samurai', 'No Time to Die', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and more.



The production was completed over 10 nights, with friend and producer, Stephen Lipson.



Today (07.10.22), Hans has shared 'The Last Samurai Suite'.



He said: "I simply wanted to produce the best album.



"I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators."



The songs feature the 20-piece band The Disruptive Collective, made up of long-time collaborators and the Odessa Opera Orchestra and Choir, such as Lisa Gerrard ('Gladiator'), Lebo M. ('The Lion King') and Loire Cutler ('X Men: Dark Phoenix'), cellist Tina Guo ('Wonder Woman') and Nick Glennie-Smith (musical director of the band), to name but a few.



Meanwhile, the 'Hans Zimmer LIVE' concert tour continues in April 2023.



For more information, visit: www.hanszimmerlive.com.







Hans Zimmer LIVE tour dates 2023:



April 23 Oberhausen, DE Rudolf Weber Arena



April 25 Antwerp, BE Sportpalais Antwerp



April 27 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle Frankfurt



April 29 Stuttgart, DE Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle



May 01 Turino, IT, Pala Alpitour



May 03 Bologna, IT, Unipol Arena (postponed from 2022)



May 06 Nice, FR, Palais Nikaia



May 07 Montpellier, FR, La Sud de France Arena



May 09 Bordeaux, FR, Arkea Arena Bordeaux



May 11 Bilbao, ES, Bilbao Exhibition Centre



May 13 Lisbon, PT, Altice Arena



May 16 Madrid, ES, WiZink Center



May 20 Hannover, DE, ZAG Arena



May 22 Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich



May 24 Munich, DE, Olympiahalle Munich



May 26 Berlin, DE, Mercedes-Benz Arena



May 28 Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena



May 30 Krakow, PL, Tauron Arena Krakow



June 02 Prague, AT, 02 Arena



June 03 Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D



June 05 Budapest, HU, Papp László Sportaréna



June 06 Bratislava, SK Ondrej Nepela Arena (postponed from 2022)



June 09 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena



June 10 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome



June 11 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome



June 12 Rotterdam, NLAhoy Rotterdam



June 14 London, UK The O2



June 15 London, UK The O2



June 16 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena



June 18 Dublin, IE 3Arena



June 22 Brussels, BE Palais 12



June 23 Paris, FR Accor Arena



June 24 Paris, FR Accor Arena