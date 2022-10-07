Hans Zimmer announces double album of reimagined soundtracks

- ARTISTS
Hans Zimmer's famous movie soundtracks have been reimagined for a new double album.
The legendary composer, 65, has unveiled the collection 'Hans Zimmer LIVE', due on March 3, 2023, which features "more than two hours of new reimagined arrangements of some of the most popular compositions."
The scores are from blockbusters such as 'Dune', 'The Lion King', 'The Dark Knight', 'X Men: Dark Phoenix', 'Dunkirk', 'Gladiator', 'Inception', 'Interstellar', 'The Last Samurai', 'No Time to Die', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and more.
The production was completed over 10 nights, with friend and producer, Stephen Lipson.
Today (07.10.22), Hans has shared 'The Last Samurai Suite'.
He said: "I simply wanted to produce the best album.
"I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators."
The songs feature the 20-piece band The Disruptive Collective, made up of long-time collaborators and the Odessa Opera Orchestra and Choir, such as Lisa Gerrard ('Gladiator'), Lebo M. ('The Lion King') and Loire Cutler ('X Men: Dark Phoenix'), cellist Tina Guo ('Wonder Woman') and Nick Glennie-Smith (musical director of the band), to name but a few.
Meanwhile, the 'Hans Zimmer LIVE' concert tour continues in April 2023.
For more information, visit: www.hanszimmerlive.com.
Hans Zimmer LIVE tour dates 2023:
April 23 Oberhausen, DE Rudolf Weber Arena
April 25 Antwerp, BE Sportpalais Antwerp
April 27 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle Frankfurt
April 29 Stuttgart, DE Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
May 01 Turino, IT, Pala Alpitour
May 03 Bologna, IT, Unipol Arena (postponed from 2022)
May 06 Nice, FR, Palais Nikaia
May 07 Montpellier, FR, La Sud de France Arena
May 09 Bordeaux, FR, Arkea Arena Bordeaux
May 11 Bilbao, ES, Bilbao Exhibition Centre
May 13 Lisbon, PT, Altice Arena
May 16 Madrid, ES, WiZink Center
May 20 Hannover, DE, ZAG Arena
May 22 Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich
May 24 Munich, DE, Olympiahalle Munich
May 26 Berlin, DE, Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 28 Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena
May 30 Krakow, PL, Tauron Arena Krakow
June 02 Prague, AT, 02 Arena
June 03 Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
June 05 Budapest, HU, Papp László Sportaréna
June 06 Bratislava, SK Ondrej Nepela Arena (postponed from 2022)
June 09 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena
June 10 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
June 11 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
June 12 Rotterdam, NLAhoy Rotterdam
June 14 London, UK The O2
June 15 London, UK The O2
June 16 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
June 18 Dublin, IE 3Arena
June 22 Brussels, BE Palais 12
June 23 Paris, FR Accor Arena
June 24 Paris, FR Accor Arena