Ellie Goulding drops Alok and Sigala collab All By Myself

Ellie Goulding has released her Alok and Sigala collaboration 'All By Myself'.



The dance-pop record features a sample of electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode's iconic late-90s hit 'Enjoy The Silence'.



Ellie commented: "It was such an incredible experience to work with Alok and Sigala on this new track - they're both such unique and amazing artists and coming together was a delight. I hope this song gives people the self-love and power that I felt when writing it. We need to make sure we're loving and taking care of ourselves so we can receive the same from those around us."



Depeche - Dave Gahan and Martin Gore - were big fans of the tune and didn't take much persuasion to offer their seal of approval.



Alok said: "It was a pleasure to work with Ellie and Sigala on this track and such a huge honour that the electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode liked it enough to give us the legendary 'Enjoy The Silence' sample and let us officially release it. We are all so thrilled with how it came out!"



Sigala added: "Such a pleasure to work with such talented individuals, I've been wanting to work with Ellie for a while so it's great to finally collaborate."



Ellie revealed this week that she ditched ballads on her upcoming record.



The 35-year-old singer's hit love songs include 'Still Falling For You' from the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' soundtrack and 'Love Me Like You Do from the erotic rom-com 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.



However, the 'Easy Lover' hitmaker has noticed a shift in people's music tastes post-pandemic, with most favouring upbeat dance tunes - so fans can expect just that on her follow-up to 2020's 'Brightest Blue'.



She said: "No-one seems to be into ballads at the moment post-pandemic.



“People want to make music to move to. That’s basically what my new album sounds like.”



The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker recently said of her return to her electronic dance-pop roots: “I spent a lot of time by myself, quite introspective. I had a backlog of things I wanted to write about.



"It was quite deep and emotional. And this album is the opposite of that. I found this dream team of writers, who just for some reason, without even having to talk about it, were all on the same page. Together we’re on this mission just to have fun. We just want to make music for people to dance to and forget about everything in the past year."



'All By Myself' is available to stream now on all major platforms.