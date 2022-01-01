Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival to the UK next June

P!nk has announced six major outdoor UK shows as part of her Summer Carnival 2023.

The pop megastar kicks off the run with two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 7 and June 8, followed by a pair of gigs at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on June 10 and June 11.

The 'So What' hitmaker will then play Birmingham's Villa Park on June 14, before headlining American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

The Grammy winner was last in the UK when she brought her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' this side of the pond in 2019.

She said: "It's been a long three years and I've missed live music so so much.... So it's finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It's going to be magical!"

Special guests will be announced in due course.

P!nk joins Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Billy Joel as the other headliners already confirmed for next summer's BST series.

Tickets for the six shows go on sale at 10 am on October 14 via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, P!nk stole the show at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles last week, joining Queen and Foo Fighters for a rousing cover of 'Somebody To Love'.

The 'Trouble' hitmaker belted out the rock anthem that was adored by the late drummer - who tragically died aged 50 in March - with Dave Grohl and co and Queen's very own Brian May and Roger Taylor at the Kia Forum on September 27.

P!nk also performed Foo Fighters' 'The Pretender' and duetted with Heart's Nancy Wilson on 'Barracuda'.

Taking to her Instagram Story after her set, Pink wrote: "Hate why we were there - but I love that we were all together."

P!nk's Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates:

Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London