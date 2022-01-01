Yungblud has a 'full psychedelic rock album' waiting to go

Yungblud has a "full psychedelic rock album" ready and waiting to be released.

The 'Fleabag' rocker is sitting on the collection and wants to release it in one go without any singles.

He told Billy Corgan's 'Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan' podcast: “I’ve got another album – I don’t know when it’s going to come out,” Harrison said. “It was [recorded around] New Year’s Day 2021… we made a full psychedelic rock album in a month and it’s just sitting there, and I don’t know when it will come out yet.”

He continued: “I just want to kind of drop it and let it be a thing. I don’t want to work a psychedelic rock album. There’s no singles, just one kind of feeling the whole way through that I just want to drop at some point.

“Everyone is going to ask me what the single is – I just want to let it be.”

Last month, Yungblud teased that his next album is synth-heavy.

The 'Funeral' star's follow-up to his recently released self-titled LP is influenced by synth pioneers Joy Division and post-punk icons The Smiths.

The musician - whose real name is Dom Harrison - said: “I’ve already started on album four which has a lot more synths, it’s very Joy Division with a bit of The Smiths, definitely more in that direction.

“That’s where I’m going because album four is very much with ambition to headline festivals all over the world.”

The 25-year-old musician's latest LP is deeply personal, hence being named 'YUNGBLUD'.

He explained: “In the past my music has been an uncensored representation of the f****** world and what I believe about the world, even if I disagree with myself later.

“It’s always about that person’s story, sexuality, politics, Brexit etc.

“This album is very much about the ‘I.’

“‘I think I’m going mad.'

‘I’ve been dancing at the funeral.’

“And it’s allowing people to put those words in their mouths.”

Yungblud recently insisted he wishes not to be "defined" as he compared himself to the likes of the late, great David Bowie and Lady Gaga.

He said: “I’ve heard, ‘Yungblud’s saving rock music, Yungblud is a punk and Yungblud is a queer icon’.

“Well, I’m not. I’m just f****** me. Like David Bowie and Lady Gaga, I can’t be defined. Yungblud is about freedom and I am finally free after making this album.”