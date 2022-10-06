Harry Styles postpones Chicago concert

Harry Styles postponed the first of his concerts in Chicago due to illness.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker was scheduled to kick off his six-night stint of shows in the city on Thursday (06.10.22) but hours before the show, the United Center revealed the gig had been moved to Monday (10.10.22) "out of an abundance of caution".

They tweeted: "Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info. (sic)"

In a later message, the venue confirmed fans who had received wristbands while in the queue could retain their places on Monday.

They clarified on their website: "The numbered wristbands given on Thursday, Oct. 6 for GA will be honoured on the rescheduled date of Monday, Oct. 10. Guests can line up in the previous order given as long as they arrive before 5 PM on Monday, Oct. 10. Any numbered wristband arriving after 5 PM will be placed in line after the last guest in line.

"Original numbered wristband must be presented on Monday, Oct. 10 to be honoured. Guests without previous numbered wristbands will be placed in line after the last guest in line."

A spokesperson for the 28-year-old singer - who is due to be in Chicago until 18 October before the tour moves to California - has not revealed if Harry himself was ill or a member of his entourage.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' hasn't announced any further information on his social media channels either.