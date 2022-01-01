Justin Bieber postpones Justice World Tour again

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

Justin began the trek in February, with concerts planned for all the way up until March 2023.

But taking to social media on Thursday, a representative for the Canadian popstar confirmed the news.

"The tour, originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic kicked off in February this year in San Diego, California and made stops in three continents. On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority," they wrote. "That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of 12 dates running through to October 18. With today's announcement, these dates are officially postponed."

Last month, Justin revealed that he would be taking a break from the tour as a result of his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, cancelling 12 dates through to 18 October.

And on 6 October, a representative announced that his Rock in Rio show in June would mark the Sorry singer's last live performance for a while.

No new dates have been set as yet.