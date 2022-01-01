Kanye West wants Jaime Foxx to play him in a biopic

Kanye West has nominated Jaime Foxx to portray him in a movie.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Donda rapper asked fans who should play him in a potential film.

"Who should play me in a Ye movie?" he asked, before adding: "My pick is Jamie Foxx. One of the greatest geniuses."

In response, followers suggested Michael B. Jordan, John David Washington, or Kanye himself would be good choices.

Jamie has not yet commented on Kanye's casting idea.

The actor/singer won Best Actor at the 2005 Academy Awards for his depiction of Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray. The performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

That same year, Jamie was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Collateral but he didn't take home the award.