Britney Spears rejects mother Lynne Spears's apology

Britney Spears has rejected her mother Lynne Spears's apology to her.

Following the termination of her controversial conservatorship last November, the popstar has regularly criticised her family, including mum Lynne and father Jamie, for their treatment of her over the course of the 13-year arrangement.

Last week, Lynne pleaded for the 40-year-old's forgiveness in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, commenting that she was "soooo sorry" and asked that she unblock her so that they could speak in person.

On Wednesday, Britney returned to Instagram and lashed out over Lynne's attempt to reconcile.

"Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind... I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f**king a*s !!!!" she wrote.

In addition, Britney reiterated claims that she was "scared to move" during her stay at a mental health facility in 2019.

"For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience...were either stoned or drunk of their a*ses !!!" the Toxic hitmaker continued. "I was the mother f**king Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn't cooperate... even in America, the land of the free !!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f**king person stood up for me !!!"