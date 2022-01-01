Iron Maiden set first dates for 2023 The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden have announced a slew of 2023 dates as part of 'The Future Past Tour'.

Bruce Dickinson and co will perform songs from the metal titans' latest album, 'Senjutsu', the 1986 gem 'Somewhere In Time', and all the classics.

The run includes dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London.

The 'Run to the Hills' will also play Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium and Italy.

The first date, as it stands, is on June 13 at Krakow's Tauron Arena in Poland.

Further dates and supports will be confirmed in due course.

Bassist Steve Harris said: “Following the release of our latest album, 'Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

Their manager, Rod Smallwood, added: “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”

The band are currently amidst the North American leg of the 'Legacy Of The Beast World Tour'.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 14th October at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fanclub members.

Iron Maiden's 2023 tour dates so far:

June 2023

13 Krakow Tauron Arena

19 Zurich Hallenstadion

24 Dublin 3 Arena

26 Glasgow OVO Hydro

28 Leeds First Direct Arena

30 Manchester AO Arena

July 2023

3 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

4 Birmingham Utilita Arena

7 London The O2

11 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

13 Antwerp Sportpaleis

15 Milan The Return Of The Gods Festival