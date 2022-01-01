Korn's Jonathan Davis unveils Freak On A Leash pet brand

Korn's Jonathan Davis is launching the 'Freak On A Leash' pet brand.

The nu-metal legend has designed a range of products for animals for the new venture that shares a name with the band's 1999 classic.

He wrote on Instagram: “The first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

The launch date is set for October 28.

Meanwhile, Korn have toured without bassist Reginald 'Fieldy' Arviz, who decided to time some time out last year to work on some "bad habits".

The musician announced his decision to step away from the group for a while to "take some time off to heal" but he said he would remain "creative to keep his mind and soul in a good place".

In a note shared with fans online, he wrote last summer: "To all Korn fans worldwide. The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me.

"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band."

The bassist went on to thank his fans and bandmates for their support.

He added: "I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind soul in a good place. I’m thankful for all of your support, patience understanding as we all have something that we deal with. Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."

He was replaced by Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz.

The band just completed a joint jaunt with fellow rockers Evanescence that wrapped on September 16.

Korn released their latest LP ‘Requiem’ in February.