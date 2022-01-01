Demi Lovato postpones concert after losing her voice

Demi Lovato postponed her latest gig after waking up with "no voice".

The Cool for the Summer singer issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that she had to postpone her show in Rosemont, Illinois and would reschedule it at a later date.

"Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," the statement read. "I'm so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as its (sic) announced.

"This is the absolute last thing I want to do... I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again. Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all."

Demi, 30, kicked off her Holy Fvck Tour - in support of the album of the same name - on 13 August and it is scheduled to conclude on 6 November.

At the end of the South America leg of the tour in mid-September, the singer declared on her Instagram Stories that this trek will be her last.

"I'm so f**king sick I can't get out of bed," she wrote beside snaps seemingly taken in a hotel room. "I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."

If she is fit to perform, Demi's next gig will take place in Detroit, Michigan on Friday.