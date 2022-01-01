Wynonna Judd denies rumours of feud with sister Ashley Judd over mother's estate

Wynonna Judd has denied that she is feuding with her sister Ashley Judd over their late mother Naomi's estate.

Naomi died by suicide in April this year at the age of 76. The country singer, who formed The Judds duo with Wynonna, named her husband Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate in her will.

Addressing rumours that she and Ashley are fighting over the will, Wynonna told People magazine "there is no argument" between her and the actress.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'" the singer recalled. "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

Wynonna added that even if she did want more from her late mother's life savings and assets, she wouldn't know how to go about it.

"I am the last person in this family - and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me - who knows stuff like this," Wynonna explained. "I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Wynonna revealed she and Ashley will "split" the estate when Strickland passes away.

The country star shared that Naomi's death has brought them closer "and the relationship I have with my sister is the most powerful in my life."