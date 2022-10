Spice Girls 'always working on' getting Victoria Beckham back on stage

Melanie C says the Spice Girls are always "working on" getting Victoria Beckham back on stage.

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers - also comprising Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - reunited in 2019 for a UK tour without Posh Spice, but they are still hopeful the fashion designer will reunite with them in the future.

Speaking to Extra, Melanie - who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - said: “In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we’re all talking and trying to make that happen.

“It’s like … ‘No pressure. But the world wants it.'"

Although they don't have any shows booked yet, they are always talking about getting back out on the road and are determined to get Victoria back behind the microphone.

She added: “We hope – I can’t give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back.”

Melanie recently delivered the news that, after much speculation, the Spice Girls have no shows booked to mark the 25th anniversary of their 'Spiceworld' album.

With the milestone for their 1997 LP fast approaching in November, the iconic group had been teasing fans with a "Spiceworld25" graphic, but it turned out to just be teasing an expanded edition of the record.

Despite being eager to play some more shows with her bandmates, Melanie insisted "nothing is arranged yet".

She said: "I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can't, sadly. We do want to do shows, they're just not arranged yet.

"We're constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that's my number one wish."

Melanie has been dropping regular hints that she would love for the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers to play Glastonbury, and she quipped she would go as far to "pick up litter" on site just to return to the world-famous festival after making her debut DJing and performing a duet of 'Spice Up Your Life' with Blossoms at Worthy Farm in June.