Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims Ma$e owes him $3 million

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has alleged Ma$e owes him $3 million (£2.6 million).

The rapper, real name Mason Betha, signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in 1996 and released his debut album Harlem World the following year.

However, the pair have had a number of disagreements over contractual obligations, and during an interview on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the hip-hop icon rejected Ma$e’s claim that he exploited artists.

"Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy. And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people," he alleged, referring to the 47-year-old becoming an ordained minister in the early 2000s. "And y'all gonna let him throw dirt on the god's name... Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I'm not playing. I'm back outside and I'm fighting back for us. And I'm also doing a little bit of fighting back for me."

Diddy alleged he paid Ma$e $3 million as an album advance but the record wasn't delivered.

However, the Last Night hitmaker insisted he has the "receipts" relating to the deal.

"That's facts, I got the receipts. I'm not gonna go back and forth with Ma$e. I'm not going back and forth with nobody. I'm just gonna speak up for myself now. I don't hate nobody," the 52-year-old added.

Ma$e has not yet responded to the allegations.