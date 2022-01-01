Kanye West accuses Khloé Kardashian of 'lying' about his daughter's birthday party

Kanye West has accused Khloé Kardashian of "lying" about the drama over his daughter Chicago's birthday party in January.

On Wednesday, the Flashing Lights rapper took to Instagram to reiterate his claim that he was blocked by ex-wife Kim Kardashian from attending the event, organised for the four-year-old and her cousin Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

In response, Kim's sister Khloé insisted it was Kanye's idea for Chicago to have separate parties, but a short time later, the hip-hop star returned to the platform to allege that the TV personality wasn't telling the truth.

"YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE," he fired. "TRAV (Travis) GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS (sic)."

Kanye also alleged the Kardashians threw his three-year-old son Psalm a birthday party without his knowledge.

"I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ONLINE," he continued, before referring to Khloé's claim that Kim has custody of their children 80 per cent of the time. "ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100% OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE'S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA'LL WOULDN'T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME (sic)."

Earlier this week, Kanye hit headlines when he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. The following day, the Stronger hitmaker sparked controversy again when he publicly criticised fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Kanye and Kim are also parents to North, nine, and Saint, six.