Miguel's wife Nazanin Mandi files for divorce months after reconciliation

Miguel's wife Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce months after their reconciliation.



The R&B singer's longtime partner filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday to end her marriage to the Adorn hitmaker after almost three years.



According to TMZ, the model cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and stated that they have a prenuptial agreement.



The filing comes over a year after the high school sweethearts announced they were separating in September 2021.



"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a representative for the couple told People at the time. "The couple both wish each other well."



However, he confirmed they had reconciled in February by sharing loved-up snaps on Instagram with the caption, "Love heals. Proud of us."



Miguel and Nazanin got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, in November 2018.