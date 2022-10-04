Kendrick Lamar wins big at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

- ARTISTS
Kendrick Lamar dominated the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, taking home six prizes.
The 35-year-old rap superstar was crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on September 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, which aired on Tuesday (04.10.22).
His acclaimed LP 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' scooped Hip-Hop Album of the Year, and he won Best Hip-Hop Video for his Baby Keem track 'Family Ties', and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free.
His haul also included Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer.
Drake was the most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nods, and he walked away with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award twice and Best Collaboration for 'Wait for You' with Future and Tems. 'Churchill Downs' with Jack Harlow also won the former accolade.
Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - earned a whopping 10 nominations, including Best Live Performer and Album of the Year, but failed to win a single prize.
Elsewhere, Lizzos mega-hit 'About Damn Times' won the Impact award, Lattos 'Big Energy' was named Song of The Year, and 50 Cent was crowned Hustler of the Year.
The ceremony was hosted by Fat Joe, and the likes of GloRilla and Lil' Kim took to the stage.
An abridged list of the winners is:
Hip-hop artist of the year
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-hop album of the year
Kendrick Lamar, 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers'
Song of the year
Latto, 'Big Energy'
Best hip-hop video
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, 'Family Ties'
Best collaboration
Future feat. Drake and Tems, 'Wait for You'
Best duo or group
EARTHGANGStyles P and Havoc
Best breakthrough hip hop artist
GloRillaNardo Wick
Best live performer
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the year
Kendrick Lamar
Video director of the year
Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free
Producer of the year
Hitmaka
Hustler of the Year
50 Cent
Sweet 16: best featured verse
Drake, 'Churchill Downs' (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) and Drake, 'Wait for You' (Future feat. Drake and Tems)
Impact track
Lizzo, 'About Damn Time'
Best international flow
Benjamin Epps (France)