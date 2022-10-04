Kendrick Lamar wins big at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Kendrick Lamar dominated the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, taking home six prizes.



The 35-year-old rap superstar was crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on September 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, which aired on Tuesday (04.10.22).



His acclaimed LP 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' scooped Hip-Hop Album of the Year, and he won Best Hip-Hop Video for his Baby Keem track 'Family Ties', and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free.



His haul also included Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer.



Drake was the most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nods, and he walked away with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award twice and Best Collaboration for 'Wait for You' with Future and Tems. 'Churchill Downs' with Jack Harlow also won the former accolade.



Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - earned a whopping 10 nominations, including Best Live Performer and Album of the Year, but failed to win a single prize.



Elsewhere, Lizzos mega-hit 'About Damn Times' won the Impact award, Lattos 'Big Energy' was named Song of The Year, and 50 Cent was crowned Hustler of the Year.



The ceremony was hosted by Fat Joe, and the likes of GloRilla and Lil' Kim took to the stage.







An abridged list of the winners is:







Hip-hop artist of the year



Kendrick Lamar







Hip-hop album of the year



Kendrick Lamar, 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers'







Song of the year



Latto, 'Big Energy'







Best hip-hop video



Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, 'Family Ties'







Best collaboration



Future feat. Drake and Tems, 'Wait for You'







Best duo or group



EARTHGANGStyles P and Havoc







Best breakthrough hip hop artist



GloRillaNardo Wick







Best live performer



Kendrick Lamar







Lyricist of the year



Kendrick Lamar







Video director of the year



Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free







Producer of the year



Hitmaka







Hustler of the Year



50 Cent







Sweet 16: best featured verse



Drake, 'Churchill Downs' (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) and Drake, 'Wait for You' (Future feat. Drake and Tems)







Impact track



Lizzo, 'About Damn Time'







Best international flow



Benjamin Epps (France)