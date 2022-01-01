Idris Elba and Slick Rick film music video for upcoming collaboration

Idris Elba and Slick Rick are joining forces on a new musical collaboration.



The 'Luther' actor signed the hip-hop legend - whose real name is Richard Martin Lloyd Walters - to his 7 Wallace UK record label, and the pair have just shot a music promo for their new song in Brixton, London.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Idris and Slick have known each other for ages and have spoken about doing something for a while now.



“They have finally done this track and a full video. As a hip-hop artist who has been incredibly influential for decades, Slick has always been someone Idris admires.



“So they had to make sure they had amazing visuals to match the song.”



Despite living in New York, Rick was born and raised in Mitcham in Surrey, south east England.



And when the 57-year-old star is back on home soil, he loves a cup of English tea and biscuits.



He said before his first-ever UK tour in 2016: "I'm looking forward to a nice cup of tea and some tasty biscuits."



The 'Children's Story' hitmaker was signed by Russell Simmons and Lyor Cohen to Def Jam Records in March of 1986 and went on to release four albums between 1988 and 1999.



Meanwhile, Idris is set to play Fatboy Slim's All Back To Minehead festival at Butlins next month.



The DJ brings the huge party to Somerset between November 18 and 21.