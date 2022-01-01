Ellie Goulding ditched ballads post-pandemic

Ellie Goulding has ditched ballads on her upcoming record.



The 35-year-old pop star's hit love songs include 'Still Falling For You' from the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' soundtrack and 'Love Me Like You Do from the erotic rom-com 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.



However, the 'Easy Lover' hitmaker has noticed a shift in people's music tastes post-pandemic, with most favouring upbeat dance tunes - so fans can expect just that on her follow-up to 2020's 'Brightest Blue'.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column at the BMI London Awards at The Savoy this week, which saw her honoured with the BMI President's Award, she said: "No-one seems to be into ballads at the moment post-pandemic.



“People want to make music to move to. That’s basically what my new album sounds like.”



Ellie has just teased an upcoming bop with Sigala and Alok called 'All By Myself', which samples electronic pioneers Depeche Mode's 90s classic 'Enjoy the Silence'



The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker recently said of her return to her electronic dance-pop roots: “I spent a lot of time by myself, quite introspective. I had a backlog of things I wanted to write about.



"It was quite deep and emotional. And this album is the opposite of that. I found this dream team of writers, who just for some reason, without even having to talk about it, were all on the same page. Together we’re on this mission just to have fun. We just want to make music for people to dance to and forget about everything in the past year."