Rihanna feeling 'nervous but excited' about performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is feeling "nervous" and "excited" about performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.



It was confirmed in late September that the Umbrella hitmaker will be headlining the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on 12 February.



Rihanna was approached by a TMZ reporter while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday and she finally broke her silence when asked how she felt about her huge show.



"I'm nervous... but I'm excited," she confessed as she walked to her car.



The reporter then asked for hints about any special guests that could appear during the performance and suggested Rihanna's boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, but the singer refused to comment.



When the news was announced on 25 September, Rihanna confirmed it by sharing a photo of her hand holding a National Football League (NFL) football on social media without a caption.



The singer previously rejected an offer to play at the Halftime Show in 2019 to show solidarity with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was widely believed to be blacklisted for taking the knee during the national anthem at the start of games to protest police brutality.



The 2023 show marks Rihanna's music comeback and suggests she is gearing up to release her long-awaited follow-up to her most recent album, 2016's Anti.



During her hiatus from the music industry, the Barbadian singer has been focused on her business endeavours, including her Fenty Beauty line, Savage X Fenty lingerie brand and Fenty Skin collection.