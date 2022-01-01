Love Goes: Sam Smith claims they lost fans to 'homophobia and transphobia'

Sam Smith believes they have lost fans to "homophobia and transphobia".

The 'Unholy' hitmaker came out as non-binary in 2019 and asked to be referred to as they/them, and the pop star believes some people have since stopped listening to his music.

Sam explained: “In terms of music I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think purely down to homophobia and transphobia.

“That’s a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way.

“My music has always been queer. 'In The Lonely Hour' was all about being in love with a straight guy. It’s fascinating how people’s politics sometimes can leak into their love of music.”

The 30-year-old Grammy winner insisted all non-binary and trans people want is their identity to be acknowledged.

Speaking on Annie Mac's 'Changes' podcast, Sam said: “I’m definitely not trying to destroy gender in my views or my expression.

“Right now what’s needed is just to acknowledge that there is a third box and that trans people do exist.

“Everyone’s life is as important as the others.”

The 'Stay with Me' hitmaker recently spoke about his "transitional three years" and knowing what they want to say after learning more about themself.

The chart-topping star said: "After COVID, everyone's feeling hungry to be around people again, and see people, so I'm definitely feeling that.

"I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."

'Unholy' with Kim Petras is the lead single from the upcoming follow-up to 2020's 'Love Goes'.

In April, Sam released the standalone ballad 'Love Me More' documenting their "candid introspection" of their "relationship with themself on a journey of self-discovery and happiness."

Meanwhile, Sam is set to play two consecutive concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 21 and 22.