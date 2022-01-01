Kanye West meets with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to discuss disagreement over controversial T-shirt

Kanye West met Vogue's global fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to discuss their disagreement over his 'White Lives Matter' shirt on Tuesday.

Kanye and Gabriella began feuding after the rapper wore a controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt to his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Gabriella, who attended the show, called the stunt "indefensible behaviour" on social media and Kanye responded by uploading a string of posts about the Vogue contributing editor, including one in which he labelled her "not a fashion person".

The rapper posted a photo of Gabriella on Instagram on Tuesday night and revealed that they had discussed their disagreement over dinner.

"GABBY IS MY SISTER. IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN'T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE," he wrote. "IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION. SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION (sic).

"WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN."

Meanwhile, Vogue officials released a statement on their Instagram supporting Gabriella over the incident. They wrote, "Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms."