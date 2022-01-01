Corey Taylor admits Slipknot planned to make amends with Joey Jordison before his death

Slipknot wanted to make amends with Joey Jordison before his tragic death.



The 'Psychosocial' group's frontman Corey Taylor has opened up on the band's desire to "mend fences" with their late drummer, who died in July 2021 aged 46 and is honoured on their new album 'The End So Far'.



Speaking to The Fader, Corey said: "We dedicated the album to him. We hoped it wouldn’t happen, and when it did it was a sad resolve that… for somebody that creative and explosive.



“I just wish we hadn’t lost him this soon. We were hoping to mend fences with him, and it’s one of those things that tells you: whatever you need to do, do it now, because you never know when you’re gonna lose somebody.”



Jordison's death came 11 years after Slipknot's bassist Paul Gray died, and Corey admitted both deaths were a wakeup call for the band.



He added: "They definitely woke us up a little bit, made us realise we’re on the other side of youth.



“There’s gonna come a time when we start losing each other again, and we should take advantage of the time we have right now with each other.



"I’ve tried to let these guys know how I feel about them and the music we’ve made together."



While he admitted Slipknot are "all such different people", he pointed to a definite bond between them.



He explained: "We’re all such different people, and the fact that after all these years we’re still doing it together — and still doing it at this pace — you have to embrace each other after that.”



Jordison co-founded the group in 1995, before parting ways in 2013, while the drummer revealed three years later that he suffered from neurological disease transverse myelitis.



Reflecting on their relationship over last few years, Corey recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "We had talked over the years every now and then – it would just be random – but we never said to each other what we needed to say to each other. At least I didn’t say it to Joe."