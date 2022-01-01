Rage Against The Machine shelve 2023 North American dates

Rage Against The Machine have shelved their 2023 North American tour dates.



The 'Killing in the Name' rockers were forced to cancel their UK and European shows this summer, including the world-famous Reading and Leeds festivals in August, due to frontman Zack de la Rocha tearing his left Achilles tendon.



And it pains the rocker to have to pull their shows next year, but he has no choice as "a lot of work and healing" is needed before he can consider stepping on a stage again.



A lengthy statement began: “It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.



“Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this, I remind myself it’s just bad circumstance. Just a f***** moment. Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8 per cent of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised."



The statement added: “It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”



The ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour was due to come to Portland on March 23.



Zack, 52, injured himself while performing 'Bullet In The Head' in Chicago in July.