Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton has led tributes to late country music icon Loretta Lynn.

The Coal Miner's Daughter singer passed away at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee ranch at the age of 90 on Tuesday.

In light of the sad news, Dolly posted a tribute to her "sister" on social media.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," she wrote. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville & she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

In addition, a number of country music stars have also honoured Loretta, including Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, and Carly Pearce.

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw thanked Loretta for inspiring a generation of performers.

"There was no one like Loretta. She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women... My wife (Faith Hill) and our daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today," he posted.

And Carrie Underwood recalled her memorable first encounter with the music legend.

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was...in a big sparkly dress," the singer recounted.

Elsewhere, Carole King called Loretta "an inspiration", while Billy Ray Cyrus noted he was "celebrating the life" of the late star today.