Coldplay postpone Brazil gigs due to Chris Martin developing 'serious lung infection'

Coldplay have been forced to cancel a string of gigs after Chris Martin contracted a "serious lung infection".

The 'Viva La Vida' hitmakers have postponed next week's concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil, after the 45-year-old singer was placed under "strict" orders to rest for at least three weeks by his doctors, though new dates for the shows have yet to be announced.

The group said in a statement: “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023.

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

The band went on to apologise to disappointed fans but insisted they needed to "prioritise Chris' health".

They added in a statement: “To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.

"Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Following the Brazilian gigs, the group are scheduled to perform 10 concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 25 October, with the shows still expected to go ahead at this time.