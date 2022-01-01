Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.



A spokesperson for the singer-songwriter's family announced the sad news on Tuesday.



"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills (in Tennessee)," they stated.



Lynn's family has asked for privacy, with an announcement regarding a memorial to be made in the coming days.



Born Loretta Webb in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky in 1932, the star became a part of the country music scene in Nashville in the 1960s, garnering a number of hits, including You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man) and her signature autobiographical track, Coal Miner's Daughter.



Lynn's other songs included One's on the Way, I Wanna Be Free, and Here I Am Again, while she recorded I Remember Patsy, an album dedicated to her late friend Patsy Cline, in 1977.



The singer's life story was adapted into the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, which starred Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.



Over the course of her career, Lynn won three Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and 13 Academy of Country Music awards, and was the first woman named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association in 1972.



She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988 and was bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2013.



After touring for 57 years, Lynn was forced to retire from live performing in 2017 after suffering a stroke.



The late star was married to Oliver Lynn from 1948 until his death in 1996 at the age of 69. The couple had six children together.