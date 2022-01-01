Coldplay's Chris Martin battling 'serious' lung infection

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a "serious" lung infection.

A representative for the group took to social media on Tuesday to share that the musician was unwell, and as a result, won't be able to perform for several weeks.

"Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks," they commented. "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible."

In light of the news, Coldplay's upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil have been postponed until early 2023.

New dates will be confirmed in the near future.

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris' health," they continued. "To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

The Yellow hitmakers are next set to play in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 25 October.