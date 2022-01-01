Cardi B calls City Girls rapper JT a 'lapdog' during Twitter spat

Cardi B and City Girls star JT were involved in a heated Twitter exchange on Monday.

The Bodak Yellow rapper and the hip-hop star - who worked together on the 2018 song Twerk - traded insults on Twitter on Monday after they both celebrated mutual friend GloRilla entering the Billboard Top 10 with her Cardi collab Tomorrow 2.

One user noted that JT only congratulated GloRilla rather than both artists and joked that she didn't mention Cardi because Nicki Minaj's - JT's friend and the 29-year-old's rap rival - will "get the whip".

JT, real name Jatavia Johnson, insisted that wasn't the case, but Cardi still wrote the subtweet: "Lapdog".

In response, the City Girls star tweeted, "I hope you don't think you no BULLY!!!" and "Wiener dog", to which Cardi replied, "Go fetch".

JT then made it known that they were also communicating via private messages and asked, "Why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?"

"So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener," the star wrote. "Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa!"

"Matter fact, I'm not even doing this on the timeline! It's becoming real repetitive for doggy treats. We already addressing it in the DM's. GOODBYE YALL."

Cardi then accused JT of being "mute" in their DM chat and called her an "opportunist" who was creating drama "for show".

"How am I an opportunist you called me a lapdog for no f**king reason," JT asked, before telling a user that the fans created a "fake a*s problem and she went for it".

"You know what, the DM's are getting more personal and it's way beyond this s**t. Ima stop it right here. Twitter you're welcome for the show," Cardi posted, although she wrote one more tweet suggesting City Girls haven't had a hit since 2019's Act Up.