Lindsey Buckingham pulls rest of European tour due to 'ongoing health issues'

Lindsey Buckingham has called off the remainder of his European tour due to "ongoing health issues".

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, who underwent life-saving heart surgery in 2019, has been forced to pull the rest of his jaunt, with shows in Glasgow, Dublin and Liverpool this week axed.

A social media statement read: "Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour.

"Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."

The 73-year-old musician's last stop was at The London Palladium on October 1.

He's still expected to complete a US tour, kicking off on October 26.

The music legend's vocal cords were damaged during his heart surgery - which resulted in him putting planned gigs on hold.

Lindsey was ousted from Fleetwood Mac in January 2018, and he later filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract, but they later settled the lawsuit.

He was replaced by Crowded House's Neil Finn on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Lindsey released his seventh self-titled solo studio last year.

Meanwhile, the songwriter sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund in 2021.

Previously, the investment company had a 25 per cent share of the seminal musician’s catalogue, but the firm secured music publishing and songwriting rights for all 161 of his songs, including some he co-wrote during his time in the 'Dreams' group.

What's more, Hipgnosis will claim a 50 per cent share in any future releases by Lindsey.

Lindsey Buckingham's upcoming US tour dates:

Oct 26: Bristol Paramount Center for the Arts, TN

Oct 27: Louisville Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre), KY

Oct 29: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA

Oct 31: Eau Claire University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence), WI

Nov 01: Green Bay Meyer Theatre, WI

Nov 03: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

Nov 04: Elkhart Lerner Theatre, IN

Nov 06: York Appell Center for the Performing Arts, PA

Nov 07: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Nov 09: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: New London Garde Arts Center, CT

Nov 12: New Brunswick State Theatre New Jersey, NJ

Nov 13: Annapolis Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, MD

Nov 15: Roanoke Jefferson Center, VA

Nov 16: Durham Carolina Theatre, NC

Nov 18: Nashville CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame), TN

Nov 19: Augusta The Bell Auditorium, GA