Shaun Ryder announces first solo show in 11 years

Shaun Ryder has announced his first solo show in 11 years.



The Happy Mondays and Black Grape star will play a hometown charity gig at Manchester's Factory 251 on October 7, which will see the 'Step On' hitmaker perform songs from his 2021 LP 'Visits From Future Technology'.



The evening promises some "surprises", and will see Creation Records founder and former Oasis manager, Alan McGee.



Shaun, 60, said: "I'm really looking forward to playing my first solo show in 11 years. It'll be great to play some songs from my album 'Visits from Future Technology' live."



It was Alan who suggested he revisit the record, which led to Shaun re-recording some of the vocals and Sonny Levine remixing the set.



All money raised on the night will benefit mental health charity Mind



Menswear retailers scotts - who recently featured Shaun and his son Olli in their Next Generation campaign - and the This Feeling club night and label are putting on the rare one-off concert.



Describing his second solo LP, Shaun said: "In my delusional ADHD brain it’s my 'Sgt. Pepper' [Beatles] full of different flavoured songs."



In July, Happy Mondays released the charity EP 'Tart Tart' in memory of late bassist Paul Ryder.



The 58-year-old musician - the younger brother of founding member Shaun - was found dead just before they were due to take to the stage at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland on July 15.



And in his memory, the Manchester group shared two previously unreleased live versions of 'Tart Tart', which originally appeared on their 1987 debut album 'Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)'.



Shaun said: "This special release of 'Tart Tart' showcases the unique musical talent of our brother Paul Ryder who passed from this world ... we will all miss you Horse...he brought the funk and the rock n roll to Happy Mondays ... love you long time R kid."



Money raised from the profits of the digital EP and single will be donated to the charity Music Cares, as chosen by his daughter, Amelia, who said: "Music Cares is a charity that helps people in the music industry who are struggling with addiction issues. 14 years ago, Paul was given help and support from the organisation that helped fund extended outpatient care and therapy that enabled him to have 14 subsequent happy and productive years. Just two weeks ago he mentioned them in an interview and often expressed his gratitude and desire to pay their support forward so others could be helped too."



Confirming the sudden passing of Paul, the band - which originally comprised Paul, Shaun, Gary Whelan, Paul Davis and Mark ‘Bez’ Day - wrote on Facebook: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.



“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.



“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”



Tickets for Shaun's solo show are available via www.eventim.co.uk/event/shaun-ryder-and-band-factory-manchester-15927602.