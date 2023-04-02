Sir Elton John adds 2 more UK dates to final tour

Sir Elton John has extended the UK leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'.

The 75-year-old music legend will now play two additional dates at London's The O2 arena on May 30, 2023, and a third concert at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on June 8, 2023.

The UK run kicks off on April 2 at The O2, and is currently scheduled to conclude with two nights at Glasgow's SSE Hydro beginning June 17.

The tour resumes at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on March 28, 2023, following stadium shows in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Elton's final-ever US show will be live-streamed on Disney+.

The 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker will head to the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, and the performance will be available to watch live on the streaming service.

In May, it was announced that the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's extraordinary life and career will be documented in an upcoming Disney+ documentary.

'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend' will feature never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews.

It will be released to coincide with the 75-year-old icon wrapping the North American leg of his final tour at the world-famous venue Elton played two shows in 1975, where he was joined for a duet of 'Philadelphia Freedom' by tennis ace Billie Jean King.

R.J. Cutler, who helmed the Billie Eilish documentary 'Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry' for Disney, is directing, while the 'Hold Me Closer' hitmaker's husband, David Furnish, is producing.

Cutler said: “What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists.

“As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.”

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, commented: “There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture — he’s simply unrivaled.

“Like a good Disney story, Elton’s music has both universal appeal and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. He has been part of the Disney family since 1994 when he helped make ‘The Lion King’ an instant classic, and we could not be more excited to collaborate with him on this new documentary.”

Tickets for the two new dates go on sale Friday 7 October at 10am. Fans can join the Rocket Club and get access to an exclusive pre-sale eltonjohn.com/rocket-club.

Sir Elton John's UK Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates:

Sunday 2 April 2023 - The O2, London

Tuesday 4 April 2023 - The O2, London

Wed 5 April 2023 - The O2, London

Sat 8 April 2023 - The O2, London

Sun 9 April 2023 – The O2, London

Wed 12 April 2023 - The O2, London

Thur 13 April - The O2, London

Sun 16 April 2023 - The O2, London

Mon 17 April 2023 - The O2, London

Wed 19 April 2023 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Sat 22 April 2023 – M+S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sunday 23 April 2023 – M+S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tue 30 May 2023 – The O2, London

Wed 31 May 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester

Fri 2 June 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester

Sat 3 June 2023 - AO Arena, Manchester

Tue 6 June 2023 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thur 8 June 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 10 June 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 11 June 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tue 13 June 2023 - P J Live, Aberdeen

Thur 15 June 2023 - P J Live, Aberdeen

Sat 17 June 2023 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sun 18 June 2023 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow