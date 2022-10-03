Ellie Goulding, Tems and Ed Sheeran honoured at BMI London Awards 2022

Ellie Goulding gushed that it "means the world" to still be winning accolades after more than a decade in the music business upon receiving the BMI President's Award.

The 'Still Falling For You' hitmaker was recognised for her "contributions to the art of music and songwriting" at the BMI London Awards at London's Savoy Hotel on Monday (03.10.22), and she said it's an "inexplicable honour" to still have continued success, 12 years on from the release of her debut studio album, 'Lights'.

In her speech, the pop star said: “It means the world to me that I continue to have a career that I truly, truly love.

“It’s been 12 years since my debut album, so to have continued success, and to get to release new music with a team of people who believe in me as an artist, will always be an inexplicable honour.

“To reach new milestones and be respected with incredible accolades like the President’s Award tonight means everything and I couldn’t do it without you.”

Multi-platinum-selling singer Ellie, 35, already had 16 BMI Awards to her name, and she joins the likes of Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, Noel Gallagher, Imagine Dragons, Pink, and Brian Wilson as recipients of the prestigious President's Award.

The 'Brightest Blue' singer said that ambition is crucial to a "long-lasting career" in the "tough" industry.

Ellie said: “In the UK particularly, and as a woman, it’s sort of ingrained into you that ambition is a bad thing and it’s not very cool but it shouldn’t be. Ambition is an essential ingredient for what we all do, and along with the talent and a bit of luck, for anyone who hopes of a long-lasting career, in a really tough industry actually, it’s essential, so to anyone who’s on their way there, please don’t listen to those people who have anything to say about you wanting bigger and better because you deserve it."

The climate change activist added: “In a world now that needs urgent action, in a country that demands empathy, may music play its part in empowering others to begin.”

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid were handed the European Song of the Year Award for mega-hit 'Bad Habits', for the most performed song of the previous year by UK or European writers in the BMI catalogue.

It's the third time Ed has won the accolade.

In a video message beamed at The Savoy, the flame-haired pop megastar said: “We had so much fun making the song and it has been so much fun playing the song out on the road and seeing the reactions of people all around Europe and I can’t wait to go out and do some more.”

Co-writer Johnny added: “Ed, I’m so grateful man for the fact that you still trust me to make music with you after over a decade of us writing songs together and I hope we have many more to come.”

The private bash also see acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Tems - who is known for her collaborations with Drake and WizKid - bestowed with the BMI Impact Award for "ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music."

Tems said: “I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for this award … I’ve come a long way and I’m so grateful.”

And a number of Million-Air awards were presented on the night.

Songwriters Tom Barnes and Sam Roman were honoured for four million performances of 'Someone You Loved' by Lewis Capaldi, and Sam Smith and Normani for 'Dancing With A Stranger'. Stig Anderson, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus were honoured for six million performances of ABBA classic 'Dancing Queen.

And Sir Elton John claimed three BMI London Awards for seven million performances of 'Rocket Man', six million performances of 'Tiny Dancer', and 'Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)', co-written with Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith, was also recognised in the Pop Songs category.