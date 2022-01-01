Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans.

The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years.

While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.

"I think when there's a big life decision like that, it's not a sudden one, there is a lot that happens before that becomes public," Kelsea said. "So, I'm on my active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have."

The country singer released her newest album, Subject To Change, on 23 September. She told CBS Mornings that between her album and her personal growth after the divorce, she is happy with the results.

"I'm a peacemaker. I'm a people pleaser," she explained. "So, to do something that kinda goes against those two things is really difficult and I'm really proud of myself."

While Kelsea declined to elaborate on how she went against her peace-making instincts in the divorce, she did describe the decision to end the marriage as "rough".

The singer added, "It's not chaotic, it's not volatile, it just didn't work... And that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you're just like, 'Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I'm a good person and this just isn't good anymore.'"