SZA doesn't have 'any deadlines' for second album

SZA has no deadline for her delayed second album.



During a backstage Grammys interview in April, SZA told a reporter that she "just recently finished" her album, and it would drop "very much soon", and in May, she called it "ready to go" and claimed it would release "this summer".



In an interview with Complex, SZA explained why her second album didn't come out when originally expected.



"I appreciate (my fans') patience, but constantly trying to people-please and fulfil expectations instead of just thinking about what you need can deter you from your true path. And the next thing you know you're somebody that you never signed up to be," she told the outlet. "Even with this album, I just wanna be better than my last project to myself. I wanna be a better writer. I wanna be a better artist, musician... a better thinker."



She added, "I just wanna do things that make myself proud and interested."



SZA insisted that the album's delay has been a good thing.



"I live in my ideal situation," she said. "I don't have any deadlines, because, at the end of the day, when my s**t comes out, it comes out."



SZA released her critically-acclaimed debut album Ctrl in 2017.