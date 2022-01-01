Chris Shiflett slams 'Twitter private investigators' over Taylor Hawkins death theories

Foo Fighters' star Chris Shiflett has hit out at social media users speculating over his bandmate Taylor Hawkins' death.



The drummer passed away in March aged 50 at his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, and while no official cause of death has been released, an initial toxicology report found 10 substances, including opiates, antidepressants, and marijuana, in his system at the time of his death.



During an appearance on The Plug With Justin Jay podcast, Shiflett addressed the "disrespectful" rumours surrounding Hawkins' death.



"This one is very different because of the public side of it and there's so much internet sleuthing that people are doing and especially right after he died. All these Twitter private investigators... it's all wrong," the guitarist said. "They're wrong about everything and that's been really strange to watch."



He added, "I understand people's fascination with it. Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people all over the world, so on one hand I get that fascination with it, but it's like so much of what I've seen out there is so completely wrong.



"I mean, there's people out there saying s**t like (frontman) Dave (Grohl) killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. It's just s**t like that."