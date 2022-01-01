Lizzo invited to perform at James Madison's estate after playing his crystal flute

Lizzo has been invited to perform at former U.S. President James Madison's estate after she played his crystal flute.

Following her performance with Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute in late September, the About Damn Time singer has been invited to play at the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia.

Representatives of the historic estate, where the Founding Father resided during his lifetime, told Billboard that they had extended Lizzo an invitation.

"The talented and classically-trained Lizzo brought history to life last week when she played President James Madison's crystal flute at a packed arena in Washington, DC," a spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. "The three-time Grammy Award winner's songs exemplify how music is a universal language that brings people together. Whatever genre, music helps people connect, express emotions, and create deep, lasting bonds.

"As Lizzo continues her concert tour in the coming weeks, we're crossing our fingers that she would consider adding a stop at James Madison's Montpelier, once home to Madison, father of the US Constitution."

Lizzo played the historic flute during her Washington D.C. tour stop, revealing that the Library of Congress had given her permission to use it on stage. The R&B star also became the first person to perform in the library's Reading Room.

Lizzo's tour continues in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday.