Gwen Stefani 'melts' over memory of first public date with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani "melts" whenever she reminisces about her first public date with Blake Shelton.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, host Kelly pulled out a throwback picture of the Hollaback Girl hitmaker at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party held in February 2016 and gushed over the red Yanina Couture gown she wore to the event.

But while Gwen loved the dress, the night also marked a special moment in her personal life.

"That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually," she shared. "It was that night. It was the Oscars Vanity Fair party. I think I played at the party, then we went out that night."

Gwen went on to note that country star Blake rarely does red carpet appearances now.

"He never does red carpets, now that I know him," the 53-year-old continued. "It was kind of a red carpet. It was raining that night. That melts me when I see it because that was such a moment for me. A good one."

Gwen started dating her The Voice co-star Blake in late 2015, with the couple getting engaged in 2020. They wed in July 2021.