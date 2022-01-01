Ringo Starr puts tour on hold following Covid-19 diagnosis

Ringo Starr has been forced to pause his tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former Beatles star cancelled two Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band shows over the weekend as a result of illness, and on Monday, a representative announced that the 82-year-old has been diagnosed with the contagious virus.

"Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while (he) recuperates," they commented. "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All-Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes."

In light of Ringo's illness, five gigs set to be staged across Canada have been cancelled.

It remains unclear whether upcoming concerts in the U.S. will be affected.