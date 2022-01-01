U2 star Bono announces world tour

Bono is launching a book tour to support the release of his new memoir.

The 62-year-old rocker - who is best known as the frontman and primary lyricist of U2 - is set to release his autobiography 'Surrender: 40 Songs One Story' in November and will offer fans around the globe an "evening of words, music, and some mischief" with new show 'Stories of Surrender.'

In a statement obtained by Variety, he said: "I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience. In these shows, I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, ‘Surrender,’ which is really more of a WE-more if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

The 'With Or Without You' hitmaker will begin his Live Nation-backed theatre tour at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on November 2 before going on to visit Boston, Toronto, and Chicago before arriving in the UK for dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Dublin.

The tour will then visit Europe, with dates in Berlin and Paris before wrapping up in the Spanish capital of Madrid on November 28.

'Surrender' is due for release on November 2 and will take readers through the life of Bono - whose real name is Paul David Hewson - as he went on the "unlikely journey" from childhood tragedy in his native Ireland right through to becoming part of the world's most successful bands.

The book's announcement read: "The subtitle, ’40 Songs, One Story,’ refers to the book’s 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book. In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life—and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him."

Tour dates:

Wed Nov 2 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Nov 4 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 6 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Tue Nov 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Wed Nov 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Wed Nov 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Thu Nov 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat Nov 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon Nov 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Nov 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri Nov 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Mon Nov 28 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseum

For tickets and more information visit U2.com