Lizzo adds UK arena dates to The Special Tour 2023

Lizzo is bringing 'The Special Tour' to the UK in 2023.



The 'Juice' hitmaker has announced a string of dates in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow next March, for which she will be supported by British singer-songwriter Joy Crookes.



The Grammy winner will kick off the European leg in Oslo, Norway on February 17, and wrap at London's The O2 arena on March 15.



Lizzo will then head to North America for an extensive jaunt, beginning at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on October 3, and wrapping with two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 18 and 19.



The jaunt is in support of Lizzos acclaimed LP 'Special', which features the viral hit single 'About Damn Time'.



Meanwhile, Lizzo recently won her first Emmy for Best Competition Program.



The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker was "very emotional' after seeing her show 'Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' - in which she sought out dancers for her world tour - triumph over 'The Amazing Race', 'Nailed It!', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Top Chef' and 'The Voice', as she called for more diversity in the stories being told on screen.



A teary Lizzo said: “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.



“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.



“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like ‘you’re going to see that person but b**** it’s gonna have to be you.’”



The 34-year-old star went on to dedicate the rest of her speech to the dancers featured on the show.



She said: “One year ago these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big grrrls. I love you guys so much, Daddy I love you! God bless ya’ll. This is for the Big Grrrls.”



Public on sale for the European dates will begin Friday, October 7th at 12pm.





The Special Tour dates 2023:



February 17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

February 18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

February 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

February 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

February 24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

February 27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

February 28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 2 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

March 3 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

March 5 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena

March 8 - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena ~

March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena ~

March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena ~

March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena ~

March 15 – London, UK – The O2

October 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center^

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center^

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center^

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena^

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center^

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena^

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^

November 10 - Portland, OR – Moda Center^

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

November 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^