Lynne Spears apologises for 'anything and everything' that has hurt Britney Spears

Lynne Spears has apologised to her daughter Britney Spears on Instagram for "anything and everything" that has caused her pain.



The Toxic hitmaker regularly blasts her family on social media for their involvement or complicity in her conservatorship, which lasted from February 2008 until November last year.



Over the weekend, Britney wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that she is struggling to get over the fact that her family haven't taken any responsibility for their alleged actions and behave as if they did nothing wrong.



"The real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!!" she began. "They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me !!!!



"For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!! Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over (sic)."



Her mother Lynne responded in the comments by offering her daughter an apology for all the pain she suffered as a result of the conservatorship, which was primarily run by Britney's father Jamie.



"I am sooo sorry for your pain!" Lynne wrote. "I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me, so I can speak to you in person. Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"