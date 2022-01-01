Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre team up on new LP Missionary, 30 years after Doggystyle

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are collaborating on a new album called 'Missionary'.



After the former teased that the hip-hop idols are working on their first new music in three decades, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper has confirmed the crude title of the project.



Speaking on the 'Know Mercy' podcast, he spilled: “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.”



Asked about the sex position moniker, he replied: “The first album was ‘Doggystyle’…”



Dre produced Snoop's acclaimed 1993 LP ‘Doggystyle’.



The record is expected to be released in November.



The album title confirmation comes after Eminem shared a snap in the studio with the pair last month, and captioned it: “Just a few bros.. hangin out.”



Snoop and Dre reunited earlier this year for an epic performance at the Super Bowl halftime show - along with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.



And following whispers that the pair were in the studio, Snoop told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We're cooking up a little something.



"I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again.



"It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something."



Snoop shot to fame in 1992 when he featured on Dre's debut solo single, 'Deep Cover', and his solo LP 'The Chronic'.



Earlier this year, Snoop bought Death Row Records, the label that launched his career.



The rapper - whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr - acquired the company from MNRK Music Group for an undisclosed sum.



The 50-year-old megastar said in February: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value.



“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”



Death Row - which was also the home of the likes of the late Tupac Shakur and Nate Dogg - filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was sold in 2012, after founder Suge Knight faced serious financial and legal issues.



The 57-year-old former music executive is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal 2015 hit-and-run.



Snoop had previously expressed his desire to own Death Row when he was made executive creative and strategic consultant in 2021.



He said in November: “I think all of Death Row should be in my hands.



“I should be running that s***. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.”



Dre, 57, was also instrumental in launching the career of Eminem, 49, having signed the 'Lose Yourself' rapper in 1998.