Rammstein prohibits secondary ticket site Viagogo from selling tickets to their tour

Rammstein has legally prohibited secondary ticket site Viagogo from reselling tickets for their European stadium tour.

The German industrial metallers - comprising Till Lindemann, Richard Kruspe, Paul Landers, Oliver Riedel, Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider, and Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider - have filed a motion that prevents the resale retailer from listing tickets for their upcoming shows.

The ban is thanks to a new law that was passed through the district court in Hamburg, Germany.

As reported by Louder, lawyer Sebastian Ott said: “Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market.

“The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

Only tickets purchased via Eventim will be accepted, with gig-goers required to prove their identity upon entry to venues.

The extensive run kicks off on May 22, 2023, at Vingio Parkas in Lithuania.

In 2020, the 'Du hast' rockers won the Best Live Band award at the Heavy Music Awards for their 2019 stadium shows.

In a video message, they shared: "It's always special to receive recognition for doing something you believe in, and when that recognition comes straight from the fans, it means a great deal."

The group released their eighth studio album, 'Zeit', in April.

However, if it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the touring industry, it may never have been made.

Drummer Doom previously said: "The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity.

“We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on.”